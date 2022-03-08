UP Board Exam Datesheet 2022: Class 10, 12 exam dates released - Check complete timetable here

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2022: The date sheet for UP Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on its official website. As per the examination date sheet, the exams for both classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to start from March 24 and end on April 20.
More than 51 lakh students have registered to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board Exam in 2022. While Class 10 exams will be taken by around 27.83 lakh candidates, 23.91 lakh will sit for the Class 12 exam.
Candidates planning to appear for the UP Board Exam 2022 should download the date sheet from the official UPMSP website upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Exam 2022 – Full timetable for Class 10
Hindi: March 24
Home Science: March 26
Art: March 28
Computers: March 30
English: April 1
Social Science: April 4
Science: April 6
Sanskrit: April 8
Mathematics: April 11
UP Board Exam 2022 – Full timetable for Class 12
Hindi: March 24
Geography: March 26
Home Science: March 28
Art: March 30
Economics: April 1
Computer: April 4
English: April 6
Chemistry/ History: April 8
Physical education: April 11
Mathematics/ Biology: April 13
Physics: April 15
Social Sciences: April 18
Sanskrit: April 19
Civics: April 20
