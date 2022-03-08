UP Board Exam Datesheet 2022: Class 10, 12 exam dates released - Check complete timetable here

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2022: The date sheet for UP Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on its official website. As per the examination date sheet, the exams for both classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to start from March 24 and end on April 20.

More than 51 lakh students have registered to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board Exam in 2022. While Class 10 exams will be taken by around 27.83 lakh candidates, 23.91 lakh will sit for the Class 12 exam.

Candidates planning to appear for the UP Board Exam 2022 should download the date sheet from the official UPMSP website upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2022 – Full timetable for Class 10

Hindi: March 24

Home Science: March 26

Art: March 28

Computers: March 30

English: April 1

Social Science: April 4

Science: April 6

Sanskrit: April 8

Mathematics: April 11

UP Board Exam 2022 – Full timetable for Class 12

Hindi: March 24

Geography: March 26

Home Science: March 28

Art: March 30

Economics: April 1

Computer: April 4

English: April 6

Chemistry/ History: April 8

Physical education: April 11

Mathematics/ Biology: April 13

Physics: April 15

Social Sciences: April 18

Sanskrit: April 19

Civics: April 20

