UP Board Exam Date 2026: UPMSP announces Class 10th, 12th board exam schedule; check details

UP Board Exam Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the examination schedule for the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams for the academic year 2025–26. The UP Board exams for both classes will begin on February 18, 2026, and continue till March 12, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the second shift is from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

According to the release, the High School and Intermediate examinations will be conducted simultaneously across thousands of centres in Uttar Pradesh. A detailed date sheet specifying the subject-wise exam schedule for both classes has been made available by the board.

Class 10 Board Exam Schedule 2026

According to the timetable, UP Board exam 2026 for Class 10 begins on Sunday, February 18, 2026, with General Hindi in the morning session and Hindi in the evening session. After Hindi, the Social Science exam will be conducted on Friday, February 20, 2026, English exam on February 23, Science exam on February 25, Mathematics exam on February 27, and Sanskrit exam on February 28.

Class 12 Board Exam Schedule 2026

For Class 12, the examinations commence earlier on Saturday, February 07, 2026, with General Agriculture and related vocational subjects. In the main subjects, after Hindi, the next paper of Civics will be on 19th February, Sanskrit and English on 20th February, History on 21st February, Biology and Mathematics on 23rd February, Economics on 24th February, Chemistry and Sociology on 25th February, Geography on 26th February, Physics and Military Science on 27th February, Anthropology on 7th March, Psychology, Education and Logic paper on 9th March, Computer on 12th March.