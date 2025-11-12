UP Board Exam Date 2026 BIG UPDATE: UPMSP announces Class 10, 12 board exam revised timetable at upmsp.edu.in; check full schedule, other details

Delhi car blast initial probe reveals HIGH intensity of explosion: Victim's lungs, intestine damaged; head trauma, broken bones...
EDUCATION
The UP Board has released the revised timetable for the 2026 High School and Intermediate exams. Changes include rescheduling the Hindi papers for Class 10 and Class 12, and the Sanskrit paper for Class 12. Exams will be conducted in two shifts, with over 52 lakh students registered.
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) has released a revised timetable for the UP Board 2026 High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams. This new schedule, which will accommodate over 52 lakh students, includes important changes to the timing and shifts of certain subjects.
One of the major updates is the shift in the Hindi paper. Previously, the Hindi and General Hindi exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were scheduled in the same shift. With more than 43 lakh students appearing for these subjects at the same time, this was causing logistical challenges. To resolve this, the board has decided to conduct:
Additionally, the Sanskrit paper for Class 12 will now take place in the second shift on March 12, 2026.
The UP Board exams for 2026 will be conducted in two shifts:
This shift system will be followed for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.
Students can download the updated date sheet for the UP Board 2026 exams from the official website: upmsp.edu.in. The board has also provided a direct PDF link for easy access to the revised schedule.
A total of 52.3 lakh students have registered for the 2026 UP Board exams:
Admit cards for the exams will be available from the students' respective schools. Students can collect their admit cards by contacting their class teacher or the school principal.
With over 52 lakh students expected to sit for the UP Board 2026 exams, the Uttar Pradesh Board has taken crucial steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. The updated timetable and adjustments in the exam schedule aim to reduce pressure on students and streamline the logistics of the exams. Students are advised to check the official website regularly for any further updates and to collect their admit cards in time.