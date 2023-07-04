UP Board Exam 2024: UP Board Class 10, 12 exam registration dates announced, check last date, fees here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPPMSP) has released the registration dates for class 10th, 12th students for the academic year 2024. The official notice regarding the same was released on the official website - www.upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official notice, students are needed to remit the application fee to the school heads latest by August 5, 2023. The last date to submit the application fee is August 10, 2023.

Schools have also been instructed to upload details of the students on the board's website, latest by August 16, 2023. The last date for submitting the exam fee with the latest fee is August 16, 2023, and uploading the particulars of such students is August 20, 2023.

Changes in the application can be made till August 21, 2023. From September 1 to September 10, UP Board-affiliated school principals will review the online forms that the schools registered and fix any wrong information, said Divyakant Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary.

The schools will have to also submit a copy of the list of the students with photographs of each student against their names and application fee received from them to the board. The last date for submitting this is September 20, 2023.

UPMSP Class 10 Registration Fees 2024

High School (Institutional)

Rs 500.75

High School Credit System (Institutional)

Rs 200.75

High School (Individual)

Rs 200.75

High School (Individual)

Rs 706

High School Credit System (Individual)

Rs 306

For additional subject exams under high school regulation

Rs 206

UP Class 12 Registration Fees 2024

Intermediate (Institutional)

Rs 600.75

Intermediate Agriculture (Part-1 & 2) and Vocational Class (Institutional)

Rs 600.75

Intermediate (Individual)

Rs 806

Failed students of Intermediate Agriculture (Part-1 and 2) and Vocational Category (Individual)

Rs 806

For examination of additional subjects under Intermediate regulation (individual)