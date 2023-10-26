Headlines

UP Board Exam 2024 Dates: UPMSP class 10th, 12th practicals from this date, check latest updates here

UPMSP will release the detailed timetable of the UP board exam 2024 in due course of time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

UP Board Exam 2024 update: The Uttar Pradesh board practical exam for class 12 (intermediate) will be conducted from January 21 to February 5, 2024, and theory exam for Class 10 and class 12 will be held in February. The official notification will be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Once released, students can check on the board website, upmsp.edu.in.

The tentative schedule of board-exam-related activities is mentioned in the UPMSP annual calendar. As per the calendar, class 12 pre-board practical exams will be conducted in the second week of January and pre-board theory exams will be held in the third week of January.

A total of 55,08,206 students have registered for the UP Board 2024 in comparison to 58,84,634 in 2023. According to UPMSP officials, this drop of 3,76,428 in the number of candidates registered for final examinations, is largely because of strict exams and anti-copying measures implemented by the board.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Steps to Download UP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable 

  • Visit the official website of UPMSP, Prayagraj at upmsp.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Download section’.
  • Click on the ‘UP Board High School Time Table 2024’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2024’ link.
  • The UP board date sheet 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and save it for future reference.
