UP Board Exam 2023: UPMSP likely to release Class 10, 12 date sheet soon at upmsp.edu.in

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) exam datesheet for Class 10th and 12th exam 2023 will be released soon. Once released, UP board exam 2023 class 10, 12 date sheet can be downloaded from the board's website, upmsp.edu.in. As per the official reports, UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted in the month of March-April. For UP Board exam 2023 classes 10 and 12 date sheet, students can also contact their schools for the date sheets.

UPMSP) has released the pre-board exam dates and practical exam dates for Classes 10, 12. Uttar Pradesh pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 and January 20. The practical exams will be held in two phases -- first from January 21 to 28, the next between January 29 and February 5, 2023.

The first phase, UPMSP 12th practical exams will be held between January 21 and January 28, 2023 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th practical exams will be conducted from January 29 to February 5, 2023 in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

READ: UP Board 2023 class 10, 12 pre-board and practical exam dates released, details here

In total, 58,67,329 students have registered for the UP board exams in 2023, an increase of 6.74 lakh over 2022. There are 27,50,871 students in class 12 and 31,16,458 in class 10 who have registered.

UP board exam 2023 date sheet or timetable: Steps to download