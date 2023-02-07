UP Board Exam 2023: Authorities list districts as 'sensitive zones', employ precautionary measures

UP Board Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

UP Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 16 across various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Some of the districts have been identified as very sensitive zones. In an effort to prevent incidents of paper leaks and cheating, UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla has issued a letter to all district commissioners, DMs, police officers, DIGs, SSPs, SPs, Divisional Joint Education Directors, Additional Secretaries of regional offices and district school inspectors regarding the peaceful conduct of examinations.

The secretary has also released a list of the most sensitive zones in UP which includes, Prayagraj, Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Deoria and Gonda. The administration will keep a special eye on them.

Special vigilance will be taken on the examination of 20 subjects, namely-- Hindi, Home Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Painting, Science, English and Social Science in 10th while Hindi/General Hindi, Geography, English, Biology, Mathematics, Civics, Economics, Physics, History, Sanskrit, and Chemistry in 12th And in dates and shifts in which the examinations of Sociology subjects are to be held, it has been asked to ensure preventive action against copying mafia and anti-social elements along with taking special vigilance and vigilance.

Meanwhile, Etah district education council has issued instructions that if any complaint of copying is received at any centre then actions will be taken against those responsible. The accused will be treated as a gangster.

UP Board Exam 2023: Admit card

The UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin on February 16 and the admit card for the same will be released soon. Many media reports suggest that the UP Board Exam 2023 admit card will be released by tomorrow (February 8). Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their admit card from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in.