UP Board Exam 2022: UPMSP releases advance registration schedule for classes 9, 11 - Details here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Exam 2022 Time Table on August 18 for Advance Registration of Board Exams 2022. The board has also released the advance registration dates for classes 9, 11. Students can check through the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

The Last date of admission and receipt of the examination fee by the Principal of the Institute (Class 10 and 12) is September 15.

According to the official notification, the exam fee for class 10 regular students is Rs. 500 and for private students is Rs 700. The fee for Class 12 regular students is Rs. 600 and for Class 12 private students is Rs. 800. The schedule is available on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2022: Advance Registration Schedule

Last date of admission: September 15, 2021

Last date to deposit fee in the Treasury through Challan: September 22, 2021

Last date for uploading information of examination fee deposited: October 6, 2021 (Till 12 am)

Intimation of deposited examination fee with late fee: Till October 9, 2021

Last date to upload details of students: October 10 to 13, 2021

Revising the uploaded details: October 14 to 20, 2021 (Till 12 am)

Last date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional offices of UPMSP: October 25, 2021

For Classes 9, 11:

Last date of admission in class 9 and 11: September 15, 2021

Last date to pay Rs. 50 as an advance registration fee through challan in the form of a one-time deposit in the treasury: October 6, 2021 (12 am)

Checking of details of students: October 7 to 9, 2021

Revising the uploaded details of students: October 10 to 17, 2021 (12 am)

Last date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional office: October 25, 2021