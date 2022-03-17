UP Board Exam 2022: UPMSP releases admit card for class 10, 12 at upmsp.edu.in - Steps to download roll number

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for UP Board class 10th and 12th Exam 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Madhyamik or Matric and Class 12 or Intermediate exams can download the admit card through the official website, upmsp.edu.in. UP Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 are scheduled to begin from March 24, 2022.

Around 51,92,689 candidates have registered for the UP Board Exam 2022. For class 10th 27,81,654 students have registered, while for Class 12th 24,11,035 students have registered for board exams this year.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

- Visit the official website -- upmsp.edu.in.

- On the homepage, click on the UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2022 link.

- Enter your required login credentials.

- The UP Board admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a print out.