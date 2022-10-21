Search icon
UP Board Exam 2022: Fatehpur girl beats twin sister after re-evaluation, tops state board exam

Now the sum of Divya's marks has reached 479 against her sister's 477.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

File photo

Divya from Fatehpur district has become the new topper of the Class 12 Uttar Pradesh board exam, taking away the top spot from her twin sister Divyanshi after gaining two more marks following a re-evaluation of her Hindi paper.

Dissatisfied with the marks in her Hindi paper, Divya applied for re-evaluation in which she got 38 more marks and now she has got two marks more than her sister Divyanshi and emerged as the state topper, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Devki Singh said.

Divyanshi, a student of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar, had secured the first position in the state by securing 477 marks out of 500 in the examination, but now the student of the same school and her twin sister Divya has got this rank, the DIOS said.

With this, the first and second place in the state topper list has come to the students of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar.

Divyanshi has now got the second position in the state. She had achieved the top position among about 22 lakh candidates in the board examination results declared on June 18.

Although Divyanshi's twin sister Divya had got better marks than her in all subjects, she had got only 56 marks in Hindi and had failed to get a place on the merit list. In such a situation, Divya had applied for scrutiny, the DIOS said, adding that Divya has been declared a topper now with her marks increased to 94 in the Hindi subject.

Now the sum of Divya's marks has reached 479 against her sister's 477.

The board has issued the second mark sheet by uploading the revised number on the board's website, the DIOS added.

