UP Board English paper leak new update: Exam to be held on THIS date

The Uttar Pradesh board has cancelled class 12 English papers in twenty-four districts due to the paper leak. However, in other districts, the exams will be conducted as per schedule. This came after the a press release issued by the Uttar Pradesh board on March 30, 2022.

Regarding the paper leak, the Minister of Secondary Education and the investigation has been also been handed over to the STF.

As per India Today, the UP Board Class 12 English exam paper will now be conducted on April 13, 2022.

Also Read | IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy announced for Division Head post with salary up to Rs 25 lakh - Check details

The exam has been cancelled in the following districts:

1. Agra

2. Mainpuri

3. Mathura

4. Aligarh

5. Ghaziabad

6. Bagpat

7. Badaun

8. Shahjahanpur

9. Unnao

10. Sitapur

11. Lalitpur

12. Mahoba

13. Jalaun

14. Chitrakoot

15. Ambedkarnagar

16. Pratapgarh

17. Gonda

18. Gorakhpur

19. Azamgarh

20. Ballia

21. Varanasi

22. Kanpur Dehat

23. Etah

24. Shamli

The reason or the person behind the paper leak has not been known yet. However, the opposition took the opportunity to attack BJP. SP President and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "The business of paper leaking continues unabated even in the second innings of the BJP government. The youth are saying that the BJP government, which has failed to provide employment, deliberately does not want to allow any examination to be completed. In order to show this paper mafia, the BJP government should only bulldoze the paper."