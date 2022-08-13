Search icon
UP Board Compartment Exam 2022: UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam likely to begin soon

UP Board Compartment Exam 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th is likely to be conducted on August 27, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

File photo

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022 is expected to be held soon. As per media reports, UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022 will be held from August 27, 2022 onwards. However, UP Board Compartment Exam Date 2022 is not officially released on the website. 

UPMSP to conduct the compartment exam in two shifts - morning shift and the afternoon shift. UP Board class 10th improvement exam will be held in the morning shift that is from 8 am to 11:15 am and UP Board class 12th improvement exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Class 10, 12th board results 2022 in June. Girl students outshined boy students in this year’s UP Board Class 10 results with 91.69% to 85.25%. The pass percentage this year has been 88.18% of the students who appeared.

