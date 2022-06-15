UP Board Classes 10, 12 Result 2022: See how, where to check

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022 soon. Although various media reports suggested that the UP Board result 2021 was likely to be released today, on June 15, it will not be released today.

The UPMSP has not released any confirmations regarding the date of the result release. The UP Board 10, 12 Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon by the UPMSP at the official website -- upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the designated link for the UPMSP 10th 12th board results 2022

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your name, roll number, and required credentials on the website

Your Uttar Pradesh UPMSP results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of your scores for future reference.

More than 51 lakh students had registered for the UPMSP Board 10, 12 exams 2022 and over 47 lakh students appeared for the exams. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in to check any updates regarding the result.

