UP board Class 12 Result 2026: Class 12th results Out at upresults.nic.in., Check scorecards, steps to download

UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 Out at upmsp.gov.in, upmsp.edu.in: The UPMSP has released the Class 10 and 12 board examination results today at 4pm. The UP Board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026 across 8,033 examination centres in the state. Read more for key details.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and 12 board examination results today at 4pm. The UP Board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026 across 8,033 examination centres in the state. The qualification for the UPMSP examinations is at least 33% marks in each subject.

The evaluation process for the answer sheets commenced on 18 March and was initially expected to wrap up by 1 April.

Where to check UP Board Result

Candidates who have appeared in the UP Board High School and Intermediate level examinations this year can check their scorecard/marksheet at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in at 4:00 pm. To ensure students are not left waiting, the board has enabled a simple SMS-based system. This allows candidates to receive their results directly on their mobile phones without needing an internet connection.

UP Board Result 2026 Update

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below

1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on UP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.