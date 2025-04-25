UP Board 10th Toppers 2025: UPMSP announced the UP Board Class 10 results on Friday. According to reports, Yash Pratap Singh from Late Smt. Rasakendri Devi Inter College, Umari (Jalaun) topped the class 10th results with 97.83%.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.