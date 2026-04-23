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UP Board Class 10th Results OUT: Here's how to check UPMSP Class 10 scorecards online

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UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2026 Toppers' list: Shikha Verma, Kashish Verma among toppers, check full list here

The UP Board has announced the Class 10th, 12th results 2026 on Thursday. Students can check their results at upmsp.edu.in. This year's topper list has been released and Shikha Verma has topped Class 12th exam while Kashish Verma has topped the Class 10th board exams.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2026 Toppers' list: Shikha Verma, Kashish Verma among toppers, check full list here
UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2026 Toppers' list
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10th, 12th results 2026 on Thursday at 4pm. Students can check their scorecards at upmsp.edu.in, the official website of the board. Results can also be checked at results.digilocker.gov.in and through SMS.  

UP Board Class 10,12 topper list 

The UP Board Class 12 exam has been topped by student Shikha Verma, who has secured the top position with an impressive score of 97.60%. In the Class 10 Board exam 2026 Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma have topped.  

Kashish Verma, class 10 topper, comes from Sitapur district, according to PTI news agency, while Anshika Verma hails from Barabanki. Another topper, Aditi, also hails from Barabanki, and has secured the second position while the third has been taken by a candidate named Arpita also from Sitapur. 

Students who achieve outstanding results in the UP Board examinations are recognised by the state government with special awards. Those securing top positions at the state level are given a cash prize of Rs1 lakh, along with a laptop and a certificate.  

At the district level, students who secure the first position are awarded ₹21,000 along with a certificate of honour. 

UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2026: How to check results 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below 

1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in. 

2. Click on UP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page. 

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. 

5. Check the result and download the page. 

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

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