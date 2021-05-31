UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Students who failed class 10 to get promoted without exam

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday cancelled board examinations for class 10

In an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the council's decision to cancel class 10 examinations would benefit over 29.94 lakh students, allowing their promotion to the next class.

He further stated that all the students of class 10 will be promoted to class 11 without giving any examination.

As per reports, the decision of the UP board to promote class 10 students without examination this year will also benefit more than four lakh students who had flunked in the previous session. The students who didn't take the exam in 2020 will also be promoted to class 11.

Last year, 4.62 lakh students failed the UP Board Examination. Most of these students have registered for the academic session 2020-2021.

Last year, 2772656 candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination. Out of these, 2309802 had cleared the exam. A total of 462854 students had flunked. While 3024480 students registered for the high school examination, 251824 of the students dropped the examination.

The UP Board's decision is in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which too had cancelled the class 10 examination all over the country and abroad and at present, is mulling over the desirability and feasibility of holding class 12 exams.