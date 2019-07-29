UP Board class 10 compartmental, improvement exam result released, check @upmsp.edu.in.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released class 10 compartmental exam and improvement exam results on the official website. Candidates can check their results at- upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates who failed in one subject in the 10th standard can appear for the 'improvement exam', while candidates who failed in two subjects can appear for the compartmental exam, which allows the student to sit for the examination in one out of the two subjects.

Steps to check the UP board class 10 compartmental/ improvement result

Step 1. Log on to the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the link ' Compartment and improvement exam 2019'

Step 3. Enter the year of Examination.

Step 4. Enter the 7 digit roll number.

Step 5. Enter ' View Result'

Step 6. The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The UP board exam was held from February 7, 2019, to February 28, 2019.

It was conducted in two shifts- 8 am to 11:15 am and then from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP board also released the results for class 10 exams, 2020, on their official website. It will be held from February 18 to March 3.