UP Board Class 10 Class 12 Exams 2022: 52 lakh students appear for exams under CCTV surveillance

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 began today amid high security. Around 52 lakh students are taking the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations, with 27.8 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appearing for Class 12 exams.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams are being held at 8,373 centres across the state. In order to curb cheating, surveillance is being done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras. For this, the Board has identified 254 centres as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive'.

In Kanpur, static magistrates have been deployed to conduct the board exams peacefully. CCTV cameras with voice recording have been installed at all the centres. Monitoring of CCTV cameras installed at all centres is being done from the control room built in Omkareshwar Saraswati Vidya Niketan.

Read | UP Board exams 2022 begin TODAY: Important instructions for UPMSP class 10, 12 students - Know details here

The administration has installed 3630 cameras in 133 centres. A single smart control room has been created for monitoring the cameras. District inspector of schools (DIOS) Satish Tiwari said that instructions have been given to keep all photocopy shops closed at a distance of 100 metres from the examination centres.

What arrangements have been made?

UP government has set up a state-level 'monitoring and control room' for CCTV surveillance and to monitor voice recordings.

About 2.9 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed at 8,373 centres and 75 district control rooms (each in one district).

Over 2.7 lakh invigilators have been put on examination duty. The security around the exam centres have been increased.

Zonal magistrates have been appointed on duty to avoid copying and any malpractices in the centres.

Chief Secretary DS Mishra said that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news during the examinations.