UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: When to expect, how to check, official website and more

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the class 10, 12 board exam result 2023 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the UP Bord class 10, 12 exam 2023 will be able to check the result at upmsp.edu.in. As many as 58.8 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2023.

UP Board Exam 2023: How to Check Scorecard

Visit the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) official website at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the board exam result link.

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates much note that a minumne of 33 per cent is required to pass the exam.