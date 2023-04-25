UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP to release results at 1.30 pm today on upresults.nic.in

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Board is set to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 exams today, April 25, 2023, at 1:30 pm. Lakhs of students who have taken these exams can check their results on the official websites of the board - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UPMSP press conference will be conducted to announce the results, where details such as pass percentage and toppers' names will be revealed.

The UP Board conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 16 onwards. While the Class 10 exams were held from February 16 to March 3, the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4. A total of 58,85,745 students appeared for the exams at 8,753 centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

The evaluation of answer sheets was conducted from March 18 to April 1 at 258 centres in the state. The wait for lakhs of students who have been eagerly anticipating the UP board Class 10 and 12 results will finally come to an end with the official announcement by UPMSP.

After the press conference, links to check the scores online will be activated. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and other details handy to avoid any inconvenience while checking their results.

