UP Board class 10, 12 exams 2022 to begin tomorrow, check IMPORTANT notification

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will commence the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022 from tomorrow, March 24. The Class 10, 12 offline examinations will begin on March 24 and end on April 12, 2022. The board exams will be conducted in 8,873 examination centres across the state this year.

The UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022 timetable is available on the official site of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 51,92,689 classes 10 and 12 students have registered themselves to take the exams. This includes 27,81,654 students including 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls registered for the class 10 high school examination, while 24,11,035 students including 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls registered to take the class 12 intermediate exam.

Other details of the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022 are available on upmsp.edu.in.