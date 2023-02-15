UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 begins tomorrow: Check important guidelines

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will start the UP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 tomorrow (February 16). The UP Board Exam 2023 will begin on February 16 and it will end on March 4. The UP Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift will be held between 2 pm to 5:30 pm.
It is mandatory for candidates to reach the designated exam centres 30 minutes prior. Candidates will have to carry their UP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 admit card to the exam hall along with school ID proof to the examination centre.
UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023: Important guidelines
- Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry into the examination hall
- Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time
- Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper
- Overwriting and cutting are not permitted; otherwise, no marks will be awarded for that question
- Multiple choice questions (MCQs) must be answered on an OMR sheet, while descriptive questions must be answered on a traditional answer sheet
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet
- Do not carry electronic items /items that are prohibited in the examination hall
- Students should avoid manipulation and fabrication of UP board admit cards
- Students can carry only permissible stationery items inside the examination hall
- Students will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the completion of the exam.