UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 begins tomorrow: Check important guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will start the UP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 tomorrow (February 16). The UP Board Exam 2023 will begin on February 16 and it will end on March 4. The UP Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift will be held between 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

It is mandatory for candidates to reach the designated exam centres 30 minutes prior. Candidates will have to carry their UP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 admit card to the exam hall along with school ID proof to the examination centre.

UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023: Important guidelines