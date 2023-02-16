UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 begins today: Important details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 06:38 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to begin the UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 tomorrow (February 16). The UP board exams will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will be a morning shift that begins at 8 am and ends at 11:15 a.m.
The second shift will be in the afternoon, beginning at 2 pm and ending at 5:30 pm. As many as 59 lakh students are registered to appear for the UP Board Exam 2023. The UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 admit card has been released at the official website-- upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Admit Card 2023: How to download
- Go to the official website--upmsp.edu.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the UP Board admit card link
- Enter the asked credentials and accesss the UPMSP website
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future references.
UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023: Important guidelines
- Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry into the examination hall
- Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time
- Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper
- Overwriting and cutting are not permitted
- MCQs must be answered on an OMR sheet, while descriptive questions must be answered on a traditional answer sheet
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet
- Do not carry electronic items /items that are prohibited in the examination hall
- Students should avoid manipulation and fabrication of UP board admit cards
- Students can carry only permissible stationery items inside the examination hall
- Students will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the completion of the exam.