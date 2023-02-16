UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 begins today: Important details here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to begin the UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 tomorrow (February 16). The UP board exams will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will be a morning shift that begins at 8 am and ends at 11:15 a.m.

The second shift will be in the afternoon, beginning at 2 pm and ending at 5:30 pm. As many as 59 lakh students are registered to appear for the UP Board Exam 2023. The UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 admit card has been released at the official website-- upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Admit Card 2023: How to download

Go to the official website--upmsp.edu.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the UP Board admit card link

Enter the asked credentials and accesss the UPMSP website

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future references.

UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2023: Important guidelines