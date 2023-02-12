Search icon
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 admit card: Know how to check, dates, website, and more

UP Board class 10, 12 Exam 2023 admit card is expected to be released at upmsp.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2023 soon. Once released, candidates who have been registered to appear for the UP Board Exam 2023 will be able to check the admit card from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates need to enter their school login ID and password to check the UP Board Exam 2023. The head of the schools can download the UP Board admit card by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Datesheet

The UP Board Class 10 exam will begin from February 16 to March 3, 2023. The Class 12 board exam 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to March 4. The UP board examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am and will end at 11:15 am. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin at 2:00 pm and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of at upmsp.edu.in
  • Now, look for the link provided for UP Board Class 10th, 12th admit card 2023
  • In the next window, enter the user ID and password
  • Submit details and the admit card for students will display on the screen
  • Save and download the UP Board admit cards and take a printout of them for further use.
