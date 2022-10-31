UP Board 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10 Exam 2023 Model Paper at upmsp.edu.in, get direct link here

File photo

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the model papers for UP Board 10th Exam 2023. Students can check model papers for certain subjects on the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Candidates must note that the model papers are only for UP Board Class 10 Exam. The subject name and the code of the subject has been mentioned and besides that the download option is given on the official website.

The model papers are sample papers for the students to practice for the exam. Instructions on how to solve the paper have also been given.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Exam: NTA JEE Main 1st attempt registrations expected to begin in November

UP Board 2023 Class 10 Model Paper: Steps to download

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

On the left-hand side of the homepage, click on the section model paper written in Hindi

A new website for model papers will appear

Click on the download option beside the subject name

Keep a copy of the same

UP Board 2023 Class 10 Model Paper: direct link