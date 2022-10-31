Search icon
UP Board 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10 Exam 2023 Model Paper at upmsp.edu.in, get direct link here

Students can check model papers for certain subjects on the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the model papers for UP Board 10th Exam 2023. Students can check model papers for certain subjects on the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Candidates must note that the model papers are only for UP Board Class 10 Exam. The subject name and the code of the subject has been mentioned and besides that the download option is given on the official website.

The model papers are sample papers for the students to practice for the exam. Instructions on how to solve the paper have also been given. 

UP Board 2023 Class 10 Model Paper: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in
  • On the left-hand side of the homepage, click on the section model paper written in Hindi 
  • A new website for model papers will appear
  • Click on the download option beside the subject name
  • Keep a copy of the same

UP Board 2023 Class 10 Model Paper: direct link

