Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Will UP Board 10, 12 results 2022 be declared in next two days?

UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 will be released on the official website of UPMSP-- results.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Will UP Board 10, 12 results 2022 be declared in next two days?
UP Board Result 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 within a day or two at the official website of UP Board-- results.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.  Although there has been no confirmation from the board, it is likely to be out in the next two days. 

The UP Board exam was conducted from March 24 to April 13, and 12th exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. As many as 47,75,749 students appeared for UP Board Exam 2022. 

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th results: List of websites

UP Board result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in
  • Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2022 to be out shortly: Check important details here

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.