Will UP Board 10, 12 results 2022 be declared in next two days?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 within a day or two at the official website of UP Board-- results.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Although there has been no confirmation from the board, it is likely to be out in the next two days.
The UP Board exam was conducted from March 24 to April 13, and 12th exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. As many as 47,75,749 students appeared for UP Board Exam 2022.
UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th results: List of websites
UP Board result 2022: How to check
