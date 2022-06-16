Will UP Board 10, 12 results 2022 be declared in next two days?

UP Board Result 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 within a day or two at the official website of UP Board-- results.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Although there has been no confirmation from the board, it is likely to be out in the next two days.

The UP Board exam was conducted from March 24 to April 13, and 12th exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. As many as 47,75,749 students appeared for UP Board Exam 2022.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th results: List of websites

UP Board result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in

Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

