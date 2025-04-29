UP board 10th topper: The UP Board announced the results on April 25, 2025, with a pass percentage of 89.55% for Class 10. Yash Pratap Singh from Barabanki emerged as the topper.

Yash Pratap Singh, a student of Sita Inter College in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as the topper in the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh Board 2025 exam with an impressive 97.67% marks. Yash secured 586 marks out of a possible 600, showcasing his perseverance, determination, and hard work.

Yash Pratap Singh's family background

Coming from a humble background, Yash's father, Subedar Om Prakash Singh, serves in the Indian Army, and his mother is a housewife.Yash attributes his success to a disciplined study schedule, self-study notes, and the guidance of his teachers. With high aspirations and a down-to-earth personality, Yash Pratap Singh embodies the spirit of new India - disciplined, dedicated, and willing to serve the nation.

Yash Pratap Singh's future goals

Yash Pratap Singh aspires to become an IAS officer and serve the country. He believes that hard work is essential for success, but one should not get stressed about studies.

What Yash says about his success?

Yash credits his success to self-study and the support of his teachers and family members.

Importance of physical activity

Yash emphasises the importance of physical activity alongside studies. He enjoys playing badminton and would often take out time to play the sport. His father, Vinay Kumar Singh, is a principal in Umri, Jalaun, while his mother, Suman Singh, is a homemaker. His elder brother, Anuj Pratap, has completed D.El.Ed., and his cousin brother, Vibhay Pratap Singh, is a teacher in the Basic Education Department.

Meanwhile, the UP Board announced the results on April 25, 2025, with a pass percentage of 89.55% for Class 10. Yash's achievement not only topped the state but also motivated many students from rural and semi-urban areas. His success story serves as an inspiration to students across the state, highlighting the importance of hard work, dedication, and a balanced approach to life.