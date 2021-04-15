UP Board Exams 2021 cancelled? Latest updates class 10, 12 students need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (April 14) cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Following this, speculations are rife that the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th examinations, scheduled to begin from May 8, could also be cancelled or postponed.

Several states including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have postponed their board exams due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases. Of the 19 officers who will take the decision regarding UP Board 10th and 12th Exams examinations, 17 are COVID positive.

Talking to a news agency, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and state Education Minister Dinesh Sharma said that 17 out of 19 officers in charge of the board exams are infected with corona. Besides UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla, three special secretaries, directors and five deputy director level officers have also tested positive.

Deputy CM Sharma said that the meeting will be held as soon as all these officers recover. A final decision will be taken only after this is discussed with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Around 56 lakh students have registered for UP board 10th and 12th examinations this year.