UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023: UPMSP warns against fake 'UP Board Result on April 5' notice

File photo

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) On Saturday clarified against the false notice that the UP board results would be released on April 5.

The government notice reads, “a fake notice is being circulated stating Uttar Pradesh board will announce the high school and intermediate results on April 5. The notice is fake and people should be careful of such fake notices doing rounds. Legal action will be taken against people who were involved in this.”

Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla has issued a warning over a bogus notice regarding the UPMSP 10th and 12th result 2023 date.

Shukla informed that a notice containing his fake notice is being circulated, which claims that the UP Board 10th, 12th results to be announced on April 5.

However, UPMSP to conclude the evaluation process soon for the declaration of UP Board Result 2023. UP Board Result 2023 evaluation process will be completed by April 1, 2023. The evaluation process for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 was started on March 18, 2023.

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams were conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 from February 16, 2023, and ended in March 2023. The UP Board Exams for Class 10 will end on March 3, while the UP Board Exams for Class 12 will end on March 4.

UP Board Results 2023 is expected to be declared in April 2023. The date and time of the announcement of results have not been shared by the Board yet.

A total of 2,18,189 students out of the total registered 31,14,224 skipped the exam in the first shift itself. Those who remained absent in the first shift included 2,17,702 out of 31,08,584 of high school and 487 out of the total registered 5,640 intermediate students.

In the second shift also, 1,83,865 intermediate students out of the total registered 25,80,544 skipped the exam taking the total to 4,02,054.