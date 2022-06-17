UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 date confirmed: UPMSP result to be out on June 18 at 4 pm, steps to check scores

File photo

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has confirmed the date and time for the UP Class 10th and 12th result 2022. According to UPMSP, the UP board results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 18.

According to the official announcement by the board, the Uttar Pradesh UPMSP high school, inter results 2022 will be released on June 18 on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Though no official time for the release of the results has been confirmed yet, as per media reports, the UP board result link will be made live on the official website at 4 pm on June 18. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for more update.

Earlier it was being circulated that the UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results 2022 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh board in the first week of June. Now, in an official statement, the UPMSP has said that the results will be declared on June 18.

UP Board Results 2022: Websites to check scores

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP class 10, 12 board results 2022’ link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, and required credentials on the website.

Step 5: Your Uttar Pradesh UPMSP results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your scores for future reference.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams were held at 8,373 centres across the state. In order to curb cheating, surveillance was done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras. For this, the Board has identified 254 centres as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive'.

