UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 DECLARED at upmsp.edu.in: Websites, how to check here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board (UPMSP) has declared the result for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment examination 2022, today, September 13 at the official website-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the compartment exam was conducted on August 27.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Website

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Scorecard 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “High School(10th) Compartment/ Improvement Examination Result 2022 or Intermediate (12th) Compartment Result 2022”

Enter the login credentials such as your district name, roll number, and security code

UP Board compartment results will be displayed on the screen

Download the UPMSP mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

UP Board 10, 12 Compartment scorecard 2022: Other details

UPMSP has declared the UP board class 10 on Saturday, June 18. The pass percentage in UP board Class 10 results 2022 stood at 88.18 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 85.33 per cent of students passed the UP Board 12th exam successfully this year.

