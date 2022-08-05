UP BEd Result 2022 DECLARED at upbed2022.in, Ragini Yadav tops with 359 scores

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination, UP BEd JEE result 2022 has been declared today (August 5). Candidates can check the UP BEd JEE result 2022 through the official website - upbed2022.in.

Ragini Yadav bagged the first position with 359 marks, Neetu Devi secured the second position with 358 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta secured the third position with 349 marks.

Candidates can check the UPBEd JEE result 2022 from the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, MJPRU - the conducting body of the UP BEd JEE exam.

UP B.Ed JEE exam was held in two parts and each part is 200 marks which makes the paper of total 400 marks. Each question consisted of 2 marks and for the first time, one-third of marks are deducted for every wrong answer.

This year, over 6 lakh students registered for the UP BEd JEE in various categories. Along with the result, UP BEd JEE Counselling dates 2022 will also be released and candidates will have to present at the scheduled date to the allotted college. 19 educational institutes of UP grant admission via this entrance exam.