UP BEd JEE 2023: Meet Shalini Patel, Varanasi labourer's daughter who topped exam, will become teacher

Shalini said that she has completed a postgraduate degree in Hindi at the Banaras Hindu University.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023: Shalini Patel of Varanasi topper the BEd-JEE, a joint entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Education programme. Shalini, a postgraduate in the arts, received 370 out of 400.

Shalini said that she has completed a postgraduate degree in Hindi at the Banaras Hindu University. Although she wants to be a teacher, her ultimate goal is to pass the civil services exam. However, due to financial restrictions, she first decided to complete a BEd. Shalini Patel's father is a labourer, and she resides in Varanasi's Suswahi.  

Shalini said that she was able to succeed only because of self-study. She also said that she did not get many marks in the B.Ed entrance exam because there was no time for preparation. Last time she only scored 209 marks. The college was far away, so did not take admission but continued the preparation. Appeared in the exam again on the basis of preparation and got good marks this time.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website bujhansi.ac.in. Candidate's rank, category rank, marks obtained in written test, final score, right and wrong answers in paper-1,2, paper-wise total marks etc. details are given in the scorecard.

