UP B.Ed JEE 2020: Exam to be conducted on August 9, Download admit card @lkouniv.ac.in

The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2020 will be held on August 9. Concerned candidates can download the admit card on the official website-lkouniv.ac.in

About 4.31 lakh candidates from all over the state including the capital have registered for this examination. There are 19 thousand candidates in Agra itself.

For the B.Ed entrance exam 2020, 1089 examination centers have been set up in 73 districts of the state including the capital.

Each center will seat 300 to 500 candidates.

The number of centers in Agra is 39.

Number of centres in certain districts:

Firozabad - 4

Mathura-3

Aligarh - 22

Mainpuri - 5

Etah - 4

Kasganj - 3

Hathras - 1

Other facilities like CCTV cameras will be arranged at the centers. Clear instructions have also been established to follow the coronavirus prevention protocol during the entrance exam.

Following the order of the Deputy Chief Minister, all private colleges have been removed from the list of examination centres. Now the list includes all the five degree colleges, all the aided degree colleges and inter colleges in the district.

Here are the steps to download the admit card for UP Bed Entrance Exam 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link 'Click here to download admit card'

Step 3. Enter User id.

Step 4. Enter password.

Step 5. Click on login.

Step 6. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.