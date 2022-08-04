Search icon
UP BEd JEE Result 2022 likely tomorrow at upbed2022.in: Details here

UP BEd JEE result 2022 is likely to be declared tomorrow (August 5) at the official website--upbed2022.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

UP BEd JEE Result 2022 likely tomorrow at upbed2022.in: Details here
UP BEd JEE Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination, UP BEd JEE result 2022 is likely to be declared tomorrow (August 5) at the official website--upbed2022.in. However, there have been no official confirmations regarding the same. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check the UPBEd JEE result 2022 from the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, MJPRU- the conducting body of the UP BEd JEE exam.

UP B.Ed JEE exam is conducted in two parts and each part is 200 marks which makes the paper of total 400 marks. Each question is of 2 marks and for the first time, one-third of marks are deducted for every wrong answer.

This year, over 6 lakh students registered for the UP BEd JEE in various categories. Along with the result,  UP BEd JEE Counselling dates 2022 will also be released and candidates will have to present at the scheduled date to the allotted college. 19 educational institutes of UP grant admission via this entrance exam.

Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam 2022 was conducted on July 6 across 75 districts of UP. The examination was conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Read: AP PGECET Result 2022 DECLARED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to check here

