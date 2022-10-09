UP BEd 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result expected soon at mjpru.ac.in

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly ro declared the result of Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment today. Once released, result can be downloaded through the official website-- mjpru.ac.in. The fee payment and seat confirmation process will be conducted from October 10 to October 13, 2022.
UP BEd counselling 2022: How to check
- Visit the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP BEd counselling 2022 documents required
- Printout of the provisional allotment cum confirmation letter
- Copy of Application form, Admit Card and score card of the B.Ed JEE 2022
- Proof of Date of Birth: Class 10 certificate
- All Mark Sheets and Certificates up to the qualifying examination
- Category, subcategory and weightage certificates in original in the prescribed format.
- Original photo ID issued by the government
- Two passport-sized photographs of candidates
- Copies of all fee receipts