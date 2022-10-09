UP BEd 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result expected soon at mjpru.ac.in

File photo

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly ro declared the result of Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment today. Once released, result can be downloaded through the official website-- mjpru.ac.in. The fee payment and seat confirmation process will be conducted from October 10 to October 13, 2022.

UP BEd counselling 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

On the home page, click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP BEd counselling 2022 documents required