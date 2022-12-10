University of Hyderabad MBA Admissions application begins at acad.uohyd.ac.in, check direct link to apply

File Photo

The University of Hyderabad has invited applications for the MBA Programme for the 2023-2025 session. All the candidates who appeared for the CAT 2022 exam and want to now apply for the MBA Admissions 2023 at Hyderabad University can submit their applications on the official website - www.acad.uohyd.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the MBA program at the University of Hyderabad is December 31, 2022. To apply, candidates will be required to have completed their graduation with 60 percent total marks and should have also appeared for the CAT 2022 exam conducted by IIM Bangalore.

University of Hyderabad MBA Admissions: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.acad.uohyd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'MBA 2023-25 online application' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will now open. Enter your details such as name, date of birth, and log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all necessary documents

READ | CBSE Board Exams 2023: Subject wise marks breakup released on cbse.gov.in, practical exams to begin next month

Step 5: Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Step 6: Download and save it for future use.

University of Hyderabad MBA Admissions: Application fees

The application fee for the General category is Rs 600

The application fee for EWS candidates is Rs 550

READ | PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Defence Banking Advisor posts at pnbindia.in, know how to apply, salary

The application fee for OBC categories is Rs 400

The application fee for SC, ST, and PWD(PH) category candidates is Rs 275.

According to the official notice, candidates will be shortlisted based on their CAT 2022 Results. The University of Hyderabad will enroll around 75 students in the two year MBA programme from 2023 to 2025.