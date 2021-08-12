University of Calcutta releases the schedule for UG and PG entrance exams 2021- Important dates, time, other details

Students looking to get into the University of Calcutta can get ready because the university has announced the exam schedule for entrance exams for their Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session of 2021-22. Entrance exams for both, UG and PG will be held from August 17.

The entrance exam for MSc Environmental Science will be held on August 17 from 10 am to 12 pm whereas the entrance test for Master of Social works (MSW) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day.

MSc Forensic Science and MSc Physics & MSc Radiation Physics, Master of Theatre Arts (MTA) students will have to appear for the entrance exam on August 18.

Candidates who wish to join MSc Applied Chemistry, MTech Nano Science and Technology, MSc Applied Zoology and MA Malayalam Language and Literature will have to take the entrance exam on August 25.

Students aspiring to get into MA Women’s Studies and MA Comparative Literature will have to appear for their entrance exam on August 26 at 10 am and 2 pm, respectively.

Earlier, individual colleges had the power to decide when to conduct entrance exams for UG and PG but this year many teachers had said that the University will be given the power to decided the schedule of the entrance exams for UG and PG students.