Centre’s state-of-the-art ‘PM Shri Schools’ to become laboratory of NEP 2020: Union Education Minister

Center to establish 'PM Shri Schools'

While addressing a two-day National Education Minister’s Conference in Gujrat, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on June 2, 2022, that the center is planning to set up ‘PM Shri Schools’ with the aim to prepare students for future. The Union Minister also said that these “PM Shri Schools” will be the laboratory of the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Pradhan said, proper school education is a foundation that will help India become a knowledge-based economy. He said the process of establishing ‘PM Shri schools’ has already been initiated. The education minister also assured that these schools will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future.

“We cannot deprive our new generation from 21st century knowledge and skills. I also encourage and solicit suggestions and feedback from all our states and UTs and the entire education ecosystem for creating a futuristic benchmark model in the form of PM Shri schools,” Dharmendra Pradhan added.

The National Education Ministers’ Conference began in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Wednesday with a focus on implementation of the new NEP.

The minister said the 5+3+3+4 approach of the NEP covering pre-school to secondary school, emphasis on Early Childhood Care and Education Programme (ECCE), teacher training & adult education, integration of skill development with school education and prioritising learning in the mother tongue are steps for preparing global citizens of the 21st century.

The education minister pointed out the importance of the next 25 years in establishing India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare. He said, “We all must work together, learn from each other’s experiences and successes to make learning more vibrant and take India to greater heights.”

Education minister also encouraged state and Union Territories Education Ministers to actively participate in developing the National Curriculum Framework, enhancing quality e-content for expanding the reach of digital education and for universalising education.

The minister said, best practices in education coming from different states and Union Territories will act as a cumulative force in transforming India’s youth as ‘Vishwa-Manavs’ (global citizens).

“The education fraternity can immensely benefit from models of Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi, Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana. Today, at a time when we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav, the National Achievement Survey 2021 has instilled confidence and has reaffirmed the sincere efforts of all our states and Union Territories in improving learning outcomes and in further strengthening access to quality education,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

