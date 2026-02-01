FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Education

EDUCATION

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready

Presenting her ninth Union Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced multiple initiatives for the education sector focused on skill development, employability, and creating new job opportunities for the youth.

Latest News

Aditya Pujan

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready
In her 9th Budget in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made various announcements for the education sector aimed at making youth employment-ready and creating opportunities of employment for them.

University Townships, AIIMS and Ayurveda Institutes

FM has proposed support for five university townships near major industrial and logistics hubs. These townships will house multiple educational institutes along with research and residential facilities. She also announced 3 new AIIMS to be established in different parts of the country. In addition, 3 new Ayurveda institutes have also been announced.

Allied Health Education and Professional Training

The government has proposed to introduce 10 more allied health disciplines. It included optometry, behavioural health, applied psychology and anaesthesia. It aims to train one lakh Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) in the next 5 years.

Sitharaman also proposed plans to assist professional bodies like ICSI, ICAI and ICMAI to prepare corporate mitras in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The said institutes are supposed to develop short-term courses and training tools for them.

Pharmaceutical, Clinical Research and Hospitality Education

Three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research have also been proposed. In addition, the existing 7 institutes would also be upgraded. A network of 1000 accredited clinical trial sites across the country has also been announced.

A National Institute of Hospitality has also been announced. It will be set up by upgrading the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The new institute will work as a bridge between industry, government, and academics.

Push for Astronomy, Astrophysics and Investment in Education

FM Sitharaman stressed upon Astronomy and Astrophysics education. She also proposed various measures to boost investment in the education sector.

Content Creators Find Place in Budget for First Time

The most important announcement in the Budget 2026 relates to an emerging career that has become a major attraction for youths of all ages these days. For the first time, Content Creators have found a place in the budget announcement. The FM said that the government will help the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, Mumbai, in creating content labs in 15 thousand secondary schools. It aims to train young brains about the tools of content creation.

Infrastructure and Skill Development Remain Key Focus

In last year's budget, the government had announced to add 75 thousand MBBS seats in the next 5 years. Infrastructure development at IITs set up after 2014 was also announced. In the new budget, stress is more on infrastructure and skill development. Budget announcements seem to aim for skill development according to market demand, keeping an eye on the emerging fields.

