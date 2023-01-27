Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Manager posts, salary offered up to Rs 78000

File photo

Union Bank of India is released a recruitment notification inviting applications for Manager (Credit Officer), and others in Specialized Segments for reserved categories under backlog vacancies. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. A total of 42 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is February 12.

Union Bank of India Vacancy Details:

Name of the posts and number of vacancies here

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 3 posts

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 34 posts

Manager (Credit Officer): 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): The candidate must be an Associate Member (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): The candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline.

Manager (Credit Officer): The candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline.

Pay Scale:

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 63840-1990/5-73790- 2220/2-78230

Manager (Credit Officer): 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810

How to Apply:

Candidates can apply through the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.

Notification