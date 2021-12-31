UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment: Application process for 1521 posts to begin SOON at sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a recruitment notification for 1521 Police Constable (District), Constable (PAC) and Firemen posts in Uttarakhand Police Department. The application process will begin on January 3, 2021. The last date to apply is February 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Police Constable Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Police Constable (District) – Male

No. of Vacancy: 785

Pay Scale: 21700 – 69100/- Level-3

Post: Police Constable (PAC/IRB) – Male

No. of Vacancy: 291

Post: Firemen (Male/Female)

No. of Vacancy: 445

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done (10+2) Intermediate Exam Pass from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years for Male; 18 to 25 years for Female

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in from January 03, 2022, to February 16, 2022.

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: January 03, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 16, 2022

Last date for depositing fee by online: February 16, 2022

Date of Written Exam: June 2022

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Physical Test.

UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 notification: sssc.uk.gov.in