UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment: Application process for 1521 posts to begin SOON at sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a recruitment notification for 1521 Police Constable (District), Constable (PAC) and Firemen posts in Uttarakhand Police Department. The application process will begin on January 3, 2021. The last date to apply is February 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.
UKSSSC Police Constable Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Police Constable (District) – Male
No. of Vacancy: 785
Pay Scale: 21700 – 69100/- Level-3
Post: Police Constable (PAC/IRB) – Male
No. of Vacancy: 291
Post: Firemen (Male/Female)
No. of Vacancy: 445
UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done (10+2) Intermediate Exam Pass from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 18 to 22 years for Male; 18 to 25 years for Female
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in from January 03, 2022, to February 16, 2022.
UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: January 03, 2022
Last date for online application submission: February 16, 2022
Last date for depositing fee by online: February 16, 2022
Date of Written Exam: June 2022
UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Physical Test.
UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022 notification: sssc.uk.gov.in