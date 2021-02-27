Headlines

UKPSC releases ACF Mains Admit Card 2019 at ukpsc.gov.in, here's how to download

The UKPSC ACF Mains exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift exam from 2 pm to 5 pm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 09:25 AM IST

In important news for those aspiring to make a career in the Uttarakhand civil services, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has now released the UKPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2019. All those candidates who previously cleared the UKPSC ACF Prelims exam are advised to download their admit cards for the Mains exam, which are available on the official website of the UKPSC: ukpsc.gov.in. 

The candidates should download their admit cards well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush. The UKPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 45 vacancies of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF). It should be noted that the UKPSC is going to conduct the UKPSC ACF Mains exam this year between March 2 and March 6. On all these dates, the UKPSC ACF Mains exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For the candidates eligible and appearing for the UKPSC ACF Mains exam this year, these are the steps to be followed to download their UKPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2019:

-The candidates should first visit the official website of the UKPSC: ukpsc.gov.in  

-On the homepage of the official website, the candidates should look for and select the option of 'Recent Updates'

-In the updates, the candidates should look for the link that would let them download their UKPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2019 

-On the landing page, the candidates need to enter all their details including their name, father's name, date of birth, etc. After filling in the captcha, they should log in to download their ACF Mains admit card

-After logging in, the students will be able to access their UKPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2019. They are advised to download their admit cards for future use

