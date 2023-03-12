Search icon
UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 16 Civil Judge posts at ukpsc.net.in, vacancy details here

The last date to apply is March 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 16 vacancies in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) to conclude the recruitment process for Civil Judge posts soon. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ukpsc.net.in. The last date to apply is March 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 16 vacancies in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria
Aspirants should have a Bachelor of Law from a University established by law in Uttarakhand or by another University of India recognized for this purpose by the Governor. Should have a thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script. Basic knowledge of Computer operation.

Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS: Rs 172.30,

SC/ST candidates: Rs 82.30

PWD category candidates: Rs 22.30.

UKPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
  • Click on the “Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2023” link
  • Enter your details, upload the required documents
  • Pay application fee 
  • Take a printout for future reference

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

