UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 16 Civil Judge posts, know how to apply

UKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website ukpsc.net.in till March 21, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 16 Civil Judge posts, know how to apply
File photo

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for Civil Judge posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ukpsc.net.in till March 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have done a Bachelor of Law from a University established by law in Uttarakhand or by another University of India recognized for this purpose by the Governor. Should have a thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script. Basic knowledge of Computer operation.

Application Fee
for General/OBC/EWS, the application fee is Rs 172.30, whereas for SC/ST candidates Rs 82.30 is applicable. The PWD category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 22.30.

UKPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

  • Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
  • Click on the “Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2023” link
  • Enter your the details, upload the required documents
  • Pay application fee 
  • Take a printout for future reference

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

