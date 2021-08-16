UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer posts – Details here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for 17 Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer posts in Advocate General’s Office. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ukpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is September 6, 2021.

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Review Officer (RO) in Advocate General’s Office

No. of Vacancy: 12

Pay Scale: 47600 – 151100/- Level -8

Post: Assistant Review Officer (ARO) in Advocate General’s Office

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 44900 – 142400/-Level -7

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

RO: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized university.

ARO: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized university. Diploma in Computer Application OR ‘O’ Certificate from DOEACC and Computer Typing Hindi: 4000 Key Depression Per Hour, English Typing: 9000 Key Depression Per Hour.

Application Fee:

For Gen/OBC EWS Candidates: 176.55/-

For SC/ ST Candidates of Uttarakhand only: 86.55/-

For PH: 26.55/-

Starting Date for online application submission: August 15, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 06, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 06, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website ukpsc.gov.in from August 15, 2021 to September 06, 2021.

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Exam & Skill Test.

UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 notification: ukpsc.gov.in