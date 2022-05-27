UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 declared at ukpsc.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared PCS Prelims Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Exam 2021 can check the result at ukpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was held on April 3, 2022. Candidates who clear the UKPSC prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination in the state will be held from August 20 to August 24, 2022.

UKPSC PCS Prelims result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 link.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct Link: ukpsc.gov.in/result