UKPSC PCS Judicial Recruitment 2022: Apply for Civil Judge posts at ukpsc.gov.in – Check salary, last date

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for 13 Civil Judge (Junior Division) Vacancies. The last date to apply is January 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC PCS Judicial Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam- 2021

No. Of Vacancy: 13

Pay Scale: 27700 – 44770/- Level -7

UKPSC PCS Judicial Recruitment 2022 Category wise details

General: 11

SC: 0

ST: 0

OBC: 01

EWS: 01

Total: 13

UKPSC PCS Judicial Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) in Any Recognized University in India and must possess a thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagri script.

Age Limit: 22 to 36 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website ukpsc.gov.in from December 31, 2021 to January 20, 2022.

UKPSC PCS Judicial Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Exam and Interview.

UKPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: December 31, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: January 20, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 20, 2022

UKPSC PCS Judicial Pre Exam Date: March 2022

UKPSC PCS Judicial Recruitment 2022 notification: ukpsc.gov.in/files/PCS(J)