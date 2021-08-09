UKPSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 190 posts, registration begins for Lower Subordinate Service exam

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (190 posts) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ukpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UKPSC Lower PCS 2021 is August 29, 2021.

The recruitment drive will fill up 190 vacancies, out of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

UKPSC Lower PCS Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (Lower PCS – 2021)

No. of Vacancy: 190

Pay Scale: Level -5, 6, 7

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any recognised university in India.

Age Limit: 21 to 42 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Debit Card and Credit Card.

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 176.55/-

For SC/ ST Candidates of Uttarakhand only: 86.55/-

For PH: 26.55/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the official website ukpsc.gov.in from August 09 to August 29, 2021.

UKPSC Lower PCS 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Exam (Descriptive Type) and Interview.

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 09, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 29, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 29, 2021

Steps to apply for UKPSC Lower PCS Vacancy 2021

Visit the official website of UKPSC, ukpsc.gov.in

Click on “सम्मिलित राज्य (सिविल) अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन” link on the homepage under recent Updates

Click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।”

Register yourself by entering the required details

Upload the documents, and pay the application fee

Take a hardcopy for future reference

UKPSC Lower PCS Vacancy 2021 Notification: ukpsc.gov.in